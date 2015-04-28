(Adds quotes, details)
NEW DELHI, April 28 India will be able to manage
potential inflationary pressures if forecasts of sub-par monsoon
rains this summer are borne out, junior finance minister Jayant
Sinha told Reuters in an interview.
Last week the weather department predicted the
June-September monsoon season would be below average due to the
impact of an El Nino weather pattern, raising concern that poor
summer-sown crops could drive up food prices and fan inflation.
"Just like we have done in the past, we are very confident
that this year as well we will be able to manage potentially
inflationary pressures," Sinha said.
Sinha also advised exporters to rely on innovation rather
than on the advantage of a weak currency to boost India's
international competitiveness.
Merchandise exports, which make up around 16 percent of
India's $2 trillion economy, shrank for the fourth month in
March, with the 21 percent annual decline the steepest since
2009.
Exporters blame the plunge on the relentless appreciation in
the rupee, which gained more than 11 percent in terms of its
real effective exchange rate (REER) in the 12 months to March.
A collapse in the value of the euro has hit exports to
Europe particularly hard.
"The rupee right now is kind of trading in a band that most
people think it should be," Sinha said. "The focus on our global
competitiveness and the quality of innovation is the best way to
grow our exports."
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing
by Malini Menon and Alan Raybould)