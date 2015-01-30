US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW DELHI Jan 30 India's fiscal deficit overshot the full-year target in December as the gap swelled to 5.32 trillion rupees ($85.90 billion), or 100.2 percent of the target for the fiscal year ending in March, government data showed on Friday.
The deficit was 95.2 percent during the same period a year ago.
Net tax receipts were at 5.46 trillion rupees ($88.16 billion) in the first nine months of the current financial year.
($1 = 61.9300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)