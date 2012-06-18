MUMBAI, June 18 Fitch Ratings cut its credit
outlook for India to negative from stable, nearly two months
after rival Standard & Poor's made a similar call, citing risks
that India's growth outlook could deteriorate if policymaking
and governance don't improve.
"A significant loosening of fiscal policy, which leads to an
increase in the gross general government debt/GDP ratio, would
result in a downgrade of India's sovereign ratings," Fitch said
in a statement on Monday.
The agency estimated general government debt for India of 66
percent of GDP at the end of the most recent fiscal year,
compared with a median of 39 percent for BBB-rated countries.
India's economy grew just 5.3 percent in the March quarter,
the weakest in nine years, but earlier on Monday the central
bank unexpectedly left interest rates on hold, sending bonds,
stocks and the rupee lower.
The rupee weakened further to 55.94 per dollar from
around 55.82 before the Fitch statement. Bond yields were
range-bound, while stocks were already shut for the day.
"Against the backdrop of persistent inflation pressures and
weak public finances, there is an even greater onus on effective
government policies and reforms that would ensure India can
navigate the turbulent global economic and financial environment
and underpin confidence in the long-run growth potential of the
Indian economy," Art Woo, a Fitch director, said in a statement.
Fitch maintained its BBB- rating, the lowest investment
grade.
Fitch said it expects the Indian economy to grow just 6.5
percent in the fiscal year that ends in March, down from its
earlier forecast of 7.5 percent, while it expects wholesale
price index inflation to average 7.5 percent.
"India also faces structural challenges surrounding its
investment climate in the form of corruption and inadequate
economic reforms," it said.
A week ago, S&P said India could become the first of the
BRIC economies, which also include Brazil, Russia and China, to
lose its investment-grade status, prompting an angry response
from the government.
