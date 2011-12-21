* Country deserves a rating upgrade - senior official
NEW DELHI, Dec 21 The Indian government is
looking at all options to attract foreign capital, a senior
finance ministry official said, adding that he hoped Moody's
move to unify India's local and foreign currency bond ratings
would help reverse recent capital flight.
Foreign funds have sold a net $300 million of Indian shares
so far this year, in sharp contrast to the record investment of
more than $29 billion in 2010.
The withdrawal of foreign funds has been largely responsible
for making the rupee the worst-performing Asian
currency this year. The Indian currency has fallen nearly 20
percent against the dollar from its July highs.
Moody's said on Wednesday it had unified India's local and
foreign currency bond ratings at Baa3 and said the outlook on
the ratings was stable.
"We are looking at all options to attract capital inflows...
what is happening right now is a temporary phenomenon," the
official, who did not want to be identified, told reporters.
He said the government may reduce the lock-in period for
some infrastructure bonds from three years to one year, and may
also reduce the residual maturity of these bonds, to make them
more attractive to foreign investors.
"We believe Moody's action will make other rating agencies
examine their methodology and look at India positively," the
official said.
"India deserves at least two notches rating upgrade," he
said.
The official said the government was confident India would
attract a robust flow of funds from foreign institutional
investors in the long run.
A spate of gloomy economic news has weakened investor
confidence in Asia's third-largest economy.
The government said earlier in December that it expected the
economy to grow by 7.25 to 7.75 percent in the fiscal year
ending next March, down sharply from an estimate of 9 percent
issued in February.
