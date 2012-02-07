India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.24 pct

Jun 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.24 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.23/6.28 6.26 2 MONTHS 6.23/6.29 6.26 3 MONTHS 6.22/6.26 6.24 6 MONTHS 6.21/6.24 6.23 9 MONTHS 6.21/6.25 6.23 1 YEAR 6.25/6.27 6.26 2 YEARS 6.14/6.16 6.15 3 YEARS 6.16/6.19 6.18 4 YEARS 6.22/6.