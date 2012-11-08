NEW DELHI Nov 8 India's economic growth rate for the second half of the fiscal year 2012/13 is expected to be better than that of the first half, deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, said on Thursday.

Ahluwalia, who was speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in New Delhi, did not specify any new target for GDP growth.

India's budgeted growth rate for 2012/13 was expected to be 7.6 percent. It achieved a growth rate of 5.5 percent in the first quarter ended June 30. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Jijo Jacob)