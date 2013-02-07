NEW DELHI Feb 7 The downwardly revised estimate
for India's economic growth for this fiscal year is
disappointing, but the final figure could still be higher than
currently forecast, a top government adviser told Reuters on
Thursday.
India's gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow an
annual 5.0 percent in the 2012/13 fiscal year,
signalling that the worst economic slump in a decade could be
far deeper than earlier anticipated.
"It is disappointing. My own estimate is when the full year
data becomes available, it can be revised upward," said C.
Rangarajan, the chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic
Advisory Council.
Despite the downwardly revised forecast, the economy could
still grow at 5.5 percent or more for the current fiscal year
ending March, he said.
He also said the government was expected to meet its
revised fiscal deficit target of 5.3 percent for the fiscal
year.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Mattthias Williams)