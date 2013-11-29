China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.7 pct
NEW DELHI Nov 29 India's economy grew a higher-than-expected 4.8 percent in the three months through September, helped by an uptick in agriculture and construction, government data showed on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 4.6 percent. September's figure percent was the fourth successive quarter of economic growth below 5 percent.
The Indian economy is struggling to rebound from a long slowdown. Economic growth virtually halved in two years to 5 percent in the fiscal year -- the lowest level in a decade -- and most economists surveyed by Reuters last month expect 2013/14 to be worse.
Manufacturing rose an annual 1 percent during the quarter and mining fell by 0.4 percent, the data showed, while farm output rose 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
March 26 U.S. equity index futures fell to a six-week low on Sunday in a sign Wall Street would start the week defensively after Republicans pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system in a stunning setback for President Donald Trump.
* Dow down 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)