NEW DELHI May 30 India's economy grew 4.7 percent in 2013/14, marking a second straight year of sub-5 percent growth -- the worst slowdown in more than a quarter of a century.

The data was below an official estimate of 4.9 percent annual growth and compared with 4.5 percent in the last fiscal year.

Gross domestic product expanded 4.6 percent on year in the quarter ended March 31, government data showed on Friday, below the 4.8 percent growth estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The manufacturing sector contracted an annual 1.4 percent during the quarter while farm output rose 6.3 percent, the data showed. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)