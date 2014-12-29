US STOCKS-Earnings lift Nasdaq to record; Amazon, Alphabet up after hours
NEW DELHI Dec 29 The Indian economy is expected to grow "much better" in 2015/16 as compared with the current financial year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.
The Indian economy grew by 5.3 percent in the September quarter from a year earlier, and is expected to grow 5.5 percent in the current financial year that ends on March 31.
India has had two successive years of below 5 percent economic growth and is still recovering from its worst slowdown since the 1980s. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)
