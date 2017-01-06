NEW DELHI Jan 6 The Indian government said on Friday economic growth would slow down to 7.1 percent in the fiscal year ending in March from 7.6 percent a year earlier.

Most private economists have pared India's growth forecast to 6.3-6.4 percent for the 2016/17 fiscal year, citing the impact of the government's scrapping of high-value bank notes last November, which they reckon would linger for one more year.