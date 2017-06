A worker climbs to fasten iron rods together at the construction site of a high-rise building in central Mumbai October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

India's economic growth for the 2010/11 fiscal year has been provisionally revised down to 8.4 percent from 8.5 percent, the government said on Tuesday.

GDP growth is slowing after a prolonged bout of monetary policy tightening that has seen 13 interest rate increases since March 2010, as well as sluggish investment and weak global conditions.

