NEW DELHI Feb 29 India's economy grew a slower-than-expected 6.1 percent in the December quarter from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

It was the slowest rate of growth in 11 quarters. Economists on average had expected growth of 6.4 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

The federal statistics department has said it expects the economy to grow 6.9 percent in the year ending in March, after annual growth of 8.4 percent in last two fiscal years.

The manufacturing sector grew an annual 0.4 percent during the December quarter, while farm output rose 2.7 percent, the data showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)