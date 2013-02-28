BRIEF-Ajanta Soya's Rajasthan plant severely damaged after fire incident
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity
NEW DELHI Feb 28 India's economy grew at a worse-than-expected 4.5 percent in the quarter ending Dec. 31, hurt by a slowdown in agriculture, mining and manufacturing, government data showed on Thursday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 5 percent. The country's economy grew at a lower-than-expected 5.3 percent in the quarter ending in September.
The Indian economy has lost momentum in recent years. Preliminary estimates earlier this month showed the economy is on track to grow just 5 percent in the current fiscal year to March.
The manufacturing sector grew an annual 2.5 percent during the quarter while farm output rose just 1.1 percent, the data showed. Mining fell by 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity
* YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority in UK elections * Spot gold may retrace to $1,257 per ounce- technicals * Palladium close to four week highs hit on Wednesday (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 1 Gold edged lower on Thursday but held near the five-week highs hit in the previous session, as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices but geopolitical concerns provided some support