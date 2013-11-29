NEW DELHI Nov 29 India's economy grew a higher-than-expected 4.8 percent in the three months through September, helped by an uptick in agriculture and construction, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 4.6 percent. September's figure percent was the fourth successive quarter of economic growth below 5 percent.

The Indian economy is struggling to rebound from a long slowdown. Economic growth virtually halved in two years to 5 percent in the fiscal year -- the lowest level in a decade -- and most economists surveyed by Reuters last month expect 2013/14 to be worse.

Manufacturing rose an annual 1 percent during the quarter and mining fell by 0.4 percent, the data showed, while farm output rose 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)