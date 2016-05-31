India soybean, soyoil futures rise tracking overseas cues
NEW DELHI, May 19 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Friday, tracking strong performance of related oils overseas.
NEW DELHI May 31 India's economic growth accelerated to 7.9 percent in the three months through March from a revised 7.2 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast annual growth of 7.5 percent in the quarter.
For the 2015/16 fiscal year ending in March, growth came in at 7.6 percent, in line with the official estimate. Growth was 7.2 percent in 2014/15. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
