NEW DELHI May 31 India's economic growth accelerated to 7.9 percent in the three months through March from a revised 7.2 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast annual growth of 7.5 percent in the quarter.

For the 2015/16 fiscal year ending in March, growth came in at 7.6 percent, in line with the official estimate. Growth was 7.2 percent in 2014/15. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)