US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
NEW DELHI Feb 28 India's annual economic growth slowed to 7.0 percent in the three months through December from a revised 7.4 percent expansion in the previous quarter, government data showed on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 6.4 percent growth for the October-December period.
The federal statistics office also retained the growth forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2017 at 7.1 percent. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Randy Fabi)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)