NEW DELHI Feb 28 India's annual economic growth slowed to 7.0 percent in the three months through December from a revised 7.4 percent expansion in the previous quarter, government data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 6.4 percent growth for the October-December period.

The federal statistics office also retained the growth forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2017 at 7.1 percent. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Randy Fabi)