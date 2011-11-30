BUZZ-Dena Bank surges on report of India govt plan to merge it with stronger lender
** Dena Bank climbs as much as 15 pct to 38.40 rupees, posting its biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 2016
NEW DELHI Nov 30 India's economy grew 6.9 percent in the September quarter from a year earlier, in line with expectations, government data showed on Wednesday.
It was the slowest rate of growth in more than two years.
The manufacturing sector grew an annual 2.7 percent during the July-September quarter, the second quarter of the current financial year to end-March 2012, while farm output rose an annual 3.2 percent, the data showed.
** Dena Bank climbs as much as 15 pct to 38.40 rupees, posting its biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 2016
* Raiffeisen Bank falls as Barclays calls underweight (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)