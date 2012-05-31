NEW DELHI May 31 The Indian economy grew by 5.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011/12 fiscal year, the slowest since March 2003 according to Thomson Reuters data, and well below analysts' forecast of 6.1 percent growth.

For the whole fiscal year 2011/12, the GDP growth slipped to 6.5 percent from an earlier estimate of 6.9 percent, the government data showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)