(Corrects date to May 30)
* Reuters poll forecasts Jan-March GDP growth of 4.8 pct y/y
* GDP data to be released at 0530 GMT Friday
* Ruling coalition faces state polls, national election
* Monsoon seen lifting economy, farm output and income
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, May 30 India's economic growth likely
remained stuck around a near four-year low in the March quarter,
compounding the government's woes as it heads into a busy
election period weighed down by graft scandals and a record of
poor economic management.
A Reuters poll of 37 economists showed gross
domestic product (GDP) expanded 4.8 percent year-on-year, only
slightly better than the 4.5 percent growth in the previous
three months, which was the lowest in fifteen quarters. India's
statistics office will release the data at 0530 GMT on Friday.
If the forecast materialises, it means India's full-year
economic growth for 2012/13 (April/March) was about 5 percent,
its worst in a decade, and a far cry from the 9 percent annual
expansion recorded until two years back.
Years of fiscal profligacy, a long struggle with high
inflation, high interest rates, persistent political gridlock
and fragile global economy have put India back in a rut.
"It is imperative that both the government and the RBI get
their acts together," said Jyotinder Kaur, an economist with
HDFC Bank, who believes the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should
take action to get money flowing into the real economy.
"The room for policy response is limited but it is not
completely absent."
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leads a minority, coalition
government that has been weakened by a series of high profile
graft cases, and there is little sign of the fast economic
rebound that could shore up its prospects in state elections
this year and a national vote due by May 2014.
Opposition parties have used the scandals linked to
allocation of resources including coal and telecoms to paralyze
parliament, delaying legislation aimed at attracting funds to
lift capital investment growth from an eight-year low.
The deep economic slowdown has tarnished the image of
octogenarian Singh, a venerated economist whose far-reaching
reforms two decades ago laid the ground for boom years that
followed.
His poor record of delivering on promises, coupled with
myriad regulatory hurdles - including high-profile tax battles
with foreign companies - has driven investors away. Foreign
direct investment into the country has fallen, while outbound
corporate investment is on the rise.
SIGNS OF RECOVERY?
To arrest the growth slide, Singh and Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram launched a slew of steps from last September to
encourage investment and control a high fiscal deficit. They
expect those measures to help push up the economic growth to at
least 6 percent this financial year.
The government is due to publish full year fiscal deficit
data later on Friday, as well as infrastructure output data for
April, a more up-to-date reading of the economy.
There are some signs that global firms are betting on
India's prospects as one of the world's largest emerging
consumer markets, with several large investments announced in
recent months.
A recovery in annual industrial production and exports along
with slowing inflation is also holding out some hope for Asia's
third largest economy. But economists caution against reading
too much into it.
"Based on the current trends, it is far too premature to say
that we are in the middle of an economic recovery," said Kaur,
citing anemic corporate investments and consumer demand.
RATE CUTS
Weak public finances has constrained the option of
pump-priming the economy out of the slowdown. On the contrary,
Singh has been forced to slam the brakes on public spending to
retain India's investment-grade sovereign rating.
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 75 basis points interest
rate cuts since January should have given some help, but a
persistent liquidity shortage and locked-in high cost deposits
mean Indian banks are reluctant to pass on the lower rates.
H.R. Khan, one of the deputy governors at the RBI, this week
said the central bank is likely to take steps to address the
tight liquidity situation. Kaur expects the bank to make more
bond purchases from the market and auction the government's idle
cash balance parked with it.
Enthused by slowing inflation, financial markets are hopeful
of more monetary easing even though the central bank has warned
of limited room for further easing.
Finance ministry officials say lower interest rates along
with benign inflation will help bolster consumer demand that is
growing at its slowest pace in at least 8 years.
Normal rains this summer, they argue, should also boost
economic growth by lifting farm output and income.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
and Simon Cameron-Moore)