May 31 The Indian economy grew 5 percent in 2012/13, its lowest rate in a decade and in line with an official estimate, government data showed on Friday. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 4.8 percent in the quarter ending March 31, the date showed, in line with a poll of analysts by Reuters. The manufacturing sector grew an annual 2.6 percent during the quarter while farm output rose just 1.4 percent, the data showed. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ALL IN PCT Item Q4FY13 Q3FY13 Q4FY12 Agriculture, forestry & fishing 1.4 1.8 2.0 Mining & quarrying -3.1 -0.7 5.2 Manufacturing 2.6 2.5 0.1 Electricity, gas and water supply 2.8 4.5 3.5 Construction 4.4 2.9 5.1 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 6.2 6.4 5.1 Financing, insurance, real estate 9.1 7.8 11.3 Community, social & personal service 4.0 5.6 6.8 GDP at factor cost 4.8 4.7 5.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Central Statistics Office (Compiled by Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)