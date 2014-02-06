By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Feb 7 India on Friday is likely to
cut its estimate of 5 percent growth forecast for the fiscal
year that ends on March 31, thanks to a slower-than-expected
recovery by industries.
The revision will do little to help the Congress party-led
ruling alliance, which faces an uphill battle in elections due
by May amid allegations of economic mismanagement, corruption
scams and high inflation.
Last week, the Statistics Ministry revised down economic
growth for the previous fiscal year to 4.5 percent - the slowest
pace during the decade Manmohan Singh has been prime minister -
from an earlier estimate of 5 percent.
The revised GDP data for 2013/14 fiscal year, ending March
31, will be released on Friday around 5.30 pm New Delhi time
(1200 GMT).
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is widely expected to
announce measures including a cut in factory gate duties on some
products to push up manufacturing output when he presents an
interim budget for the coming fiscal year in parliament on Feb.
17.
The full-year budget will, however, be presented by the next
finance minister after the elections.
Asia's third-largest economy grew at 4.6 percent annually in
the first half of the current fiscal year, down from 5.3 percent
in the corresponding period a year ago. Growth slowed in almost
all sectors, including services such as tourism, transport and
telecoms.
The hike in interest rates by the Reserve Bank of India to
rein in near-double digit retail inflation - three times since
Raghuram Rajan took charge in September - has also dampened
chances of early economic recovery.
"Notwithstanding a favourable monsoon in 2013 and healthy
agricultural performance, the pickup in rural demand has been
uneven and weaker than expected," said Aditi Nayar, an economist
at ICRA, the Indian arm of rating agency Moody's.
India's economy grew at more than 9 percent annually for
three straight years during the 2005/06 to 2007/08 period,
before being hit by the global financial crisis and high
interest rates amid a slower global recovery.
SLOWING DEMAND
This year, the government has cleared hundreds of
much-delayed projects such as power plants, mines and ports, but
the impact is expected to be visible only in next year's growth
numbers, due to a time lag in actual investments.
Last week, the Reserve Bank of India in its quarterly review
said the weakening of private consumption and investment demand
had dampened prospects of a second-half pick-up in GDP growth.
Consumption, which contributes around 70 percent to the near
$1.8-trillion economy, is expected to grow 4.5 percent in fiscal
2013/14, down from 5.2 percent in the previous year, a Citi
group research note said on Thursday.
Indian makers of durable goods such as washing machines,
refrigerators and electronic items face a bad year, as output of
these goods contracted 12.6 percent during the period from
April to November.
Annual car sales declined by about 5 percent in the first
three quarters, hit by high inflation, fuel prices and interest
rates.
"Factoring in a pickup in agricultural growth to 5.0 percent
in the later half of this fiscal, ICRA expects Indian GDP growth
in FY14 to come in towards the lower end of our forecast band of
4.7 percent to 4.9 percent in 2013/14," Nayar said.
(Editing by Angus MacSwan and Richard Borsuk)