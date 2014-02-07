Feb 7 The Indian economy is expected to grow 4.9 percent in 2013/14, marginally lower than the finance ministry's estimate of a 5 percent growth, dragged down by a contraction in the manufacturing sector, a government statement said on Friday. India's farm output is expected to grow 4.6 percent in the fiscal year to March 31, against 1.4 percent growth a year ago, while the manufacturing sector is seen contracting 0.2 percent compared with 1.1 percent growth in 2012/13, the statement released by the statistics ministry showed. ------------------------------------------------------------- All IN PCT Item 2013/14 2012/13 Agriculture, forestry & fishing 4.6 1.4 Mining & quarrying -1.9 -2.2 Manufacturing -0.2 1.1 Electricity, gas and water supply 6.0 2.3 Construction 1.7 1.1 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 3.5 5.1 Financing, insurance, real estate & business services 11.2 10.9 Community, social & personal services 7.4 5.3 GDP at factor cost 4.9 4.5 ----------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Central Statistics Office (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)