Feb 7 The Indian economy is expected to grow 4.9
percent in 2013/14, marginally lower than the
finance ministry's estimate of a 5 percent growth, dragged down
by a contraction in the manufacturing sector, a government
statement said on Friday.
India's farm output is expected to grow 4.6 percent in the
fiscal year to March 31, against 1.4 percent growth a year ago,
while the manufacturing sector is seen contracting 0.2 percent
compared with 1.1 percent growth in 2012/13, the statement
released by the statistics ministry showed.
-------------------------------------------------------------
All IN PCT
Item 2013/14 2012/13
Agriculture, forestry & fishing 4.6 1.4
Mining & quarrying -1.9 -2.2
Manufacturing -0.2 1.1
Electricity, gas and water supply 6.0 2.3
Construction 1.7 1.1
Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 3.5 5.1
Financing, insurance, real estate
& business services 11.2 10.9
Community, social & personal services 7.4 5.3
GDP at factor cost 4.9 4.5
-----------------------------------------------------------
SOURCE: Central Statistics Office
(Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini
Menon)