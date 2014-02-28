* GDP growth of 4.7 pct in Oct-Dec quarter below
expectations
* Industrial output contraction drags on economic growth
* Farming does less well than expected
* Last data release before election bad news for Singh govt
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Feb 28 Contracting industrial output
and an investment slowdown dragged India's economic growth to a
worse-than-expected 4.7 percent in the three months to December,
the last major data release before a general election showed on
Friday.
The performance of Asia's third-largest economy fell short
of the 4.9 percent growth that had been expected in a Reuters
poll of economists, and decelerated fractionally from the prior
quarter.
"This does not give much confidence," said Sujan Hajra,
chief economist at Anand Rathi in Mumbai, of the data. "This is
disappointing, but in line with the trend for past several
quarters."
Growth has slowed to half the rate of the boom years of the
past decade, likely condemning Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
government to defeat in a general election expected to be held
in April and May.
Singh had sought to unleash a wave of investments by
fast-tracking approvals for $80 billion in infrastructure
projects last year, but implementation has been patchy and the
latest data showed no sign of a pickup.
In fact, gross fixed capital formation as a share of overall
gross domestic product shrank in the December quarter to 27
percent from 29.4 percent in the previous quarter, measured at
current prices.
GROWTH PLATFORM
The main opposition challenger for prime minister, Narendra
Modi, whose campaign is building momentum, has meanwhile shifted
to a more pro-growth stance, saying India needs a strong
government to attract foreign investment. [IN:nL3N0LW32O]
"From the government's perspective, obviously it's not very
good news for them, but the fact is there's not much they can do
right now as they are getting into election mode," said fund
manager Badrish Kulhalli.
"A lot will depend on the shape of the new government and
the priority in policies," added Kulhalli, who works at HDFC
Standard Life Insurance Co.
Manufacturing shrank by 1.9 percent, in real terms, turning
negative after a 1 percent gain in the previous period. Mining
and quarrying also did worse, shrinking by 1.6 percent.
Economists had expected improved farm output to contribute
to a slight pickup in overall growth, but the year-on-year pace
of growth in agriculture, forestry and fishing slowed to 3.6
percent from 4.6 percent in the prior quarter, the data showed.
"Agriculture and industry have both disappointed. With this
kind of third quarter numbers, the overall growth for the year
looks likely to average around 4.6 percent," said economist
Anubhuti Sahay at Standard Chartered bank in Mumbai.
Elevated borrowing costs have added to manufacturers' woes
after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked interest rates three
times between September and January to curb stubborn inflation
which has showed no signs of easing even as growth tumbled.
While wholesale inflation did slow to an eight-month low in
January, the fall was driven by softer food and vegetable
prices, which are considered volatile and could head higher
again.
The latest figures will make it hard to hit the government's
forecast of 5 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March. It
forecasts a recovery in growth to near 6 percent for the fiscal
year 2014/15.
"From a policy point of view, RBI is focused a lot more on
CPI inflation and they have sort of factored in 4.5 to 5 percent
GDP growth for this year, so from that perspective I don't think
RBI will make any changes," said Kulhalli.
