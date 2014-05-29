* Jan-March GDP growth seen at 4.8 pct yr/yr
* Economy witnessing worst slowdown in 26 years
* High hopes from new govt fuelling market rally
* GDP data due on Friday at 1200 GMT
NEW DELHI, May 29 India's economy probably
showed few signs of recovery in the March quarter, but Narendra
Modi's thumping victory in the recent general election has
raised hopes of an investment-led turnaround in the coming
quarters.
A Reuters poll of 48 economists predicts no clear
improvement in Asia's third-largest economy, which is likely to
have grown by 4.8 percent from a year earlier, a tad better than
4.7 percent in the quarter to end-December. The GDP data is due
at 1200 GMT on Friday.
If the forecast materialises, it would mark a second
straight fiscal year of sub-5 percent growth - the worst
slowdown in more than a quarter of a century.
Modi won India's first outright parliamentary majority in
three decades with a pledge to boost growth and create jobs,
raising hopes among investors for a turnaround led by spending
on infrastructure.
Ninety-three percent of CEOs in a polled carried out by one
of India's industry chambers FICCI said they expect a
substantial improvement in the near-term economic situation
following the election of a strong government.
"As soon as investors see first signals of growth-supportive
policies, you will see a definite turnaround on the ground,"
said Adi Godrej, chairman of Godrej group, a conglomerate with
annual sales of $4 billion.
Godrej hopes that growth will pick up to 8 percent within
two years. At the current rate, the Indian economy cannot
generate enough jobs to employ the 10 million young people who
enter its workforce every year.
GRIDLOCKED
Capital investment contributes nearly 35 percent to India's
economy, but it probably barely grew in the fiscal year that
ended in March.
Projects worth 6.2 trillion rupees ($105 billion) were
shelved last year due to bureaucratic gridlock, according to
CMIE, an economic think tank, the highest in the past 18 years.
Modi's reputation, assiduously built while running the
western state of Gujarat, of speeding up implementation of
infrastructure projects and promoting manufacturing has raised
hopes of a similar push at the national level.
Arvind Panagariya, an economics professor at New York's
Columbia University who is tipped to get an advisory role in the
government, has called on the new administration to revamp the
cumbersome tax regime and boost capital spending.
But that's easier said than done. States wield much of the
power in approving projects, while only a quarter of approvals
come from federal agencies. High corporate leverage and rising
bad loans at Indian banks are also weighing on investments.
Stressed loans in India - those categorised as bad and
restructured - total $100 billion, or about 10 percent of all
loans. The debt-equity ratio of Indian firms, meanwhile, has hit
a two-decade high of 97.9 percent, according to Nomura.
"Investor sentiment has changed but government needs to
follow it up with action to address structural bottlenecks,"
says M.S. Unnikrishnan, managing director at capital goods maker
Thermax, who expects a gradual recovery.
Short-term steps to boost activity could also raise concerns
about the new government's commitment to fiscal deficit
reduction.
Adding to the growth challenge is an adverse global economic
climate that is hemming in the country's exports growth. The
sector accounts for nearly a quarter of the domestic economy.
Equally worrisome are the prospects of below-average monsoon
rains this summer, which could hit farm output and fuel
inflation. That would make it tougher for an inflation-focused
central bank to lower interest rates to support growth.
EXUBERANCE
Hopes of an economic revival have attracted copious capital
inflows, triggering a rally in the country's financial markets.
For some ebullient investors, this is the beginning of the
strongest bull market. The BSE index is already the
best performing equity index in Asia this year. The Indian rupee
too, has hit an 11-month high to the dollar.
Such is the euphoria that Jim O'Neill, who had once called
India the biggest disappointment among the BRIC economies, is
asking the South Asian nation to be labelled as one of the
'fabulous five' economies instead of the 'fragile five'.
O'Neill coined the term BRIC in December 2001 to jointly
describe the four biggest developing economies - Brazil, Russia,
India and China.
The 'fragile' tag came into vogue when the most vulnerable
emerging markets were roiled by capital outflows from May to
September last year after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted it
would wind down its monetary stimulus.
Unnikrishnan of Thermax, cautions against such "irrational"
exuberance. "A child is born. It is expected he will do well and
earn good money," he says. "But he is not going to earn money
today."
($1 = 58.8750 Indian rupees)
