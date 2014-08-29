Aug 29 India's economy grew by a faster-than-expected 5.7 percent in the three months through June, its fastest pace in two-and-a- half years, helped by a rebound in manufacturing and mining sectors, government data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast annual growth of 5.3 percent in the quarter. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ALL IN PCT Item Q1FY15 Q4FY14 Q1FY14 Agriculture, forestry & fishery 3.8 6.3 4.0 Mining & quarrying 2.1 -0.4 -3.9 Manufacturing 3.5 -1.4 -1.2 Electricity, gas and water supply 10.2 7.2 3.8 Construction 4.8 0.7 1.1 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 2.8 3.9 1.6 Financing, insurance, real estate 10.4 12.4 12.9 Community,social & personal service 9.1 3.3 10.6 GDP at factor cost 5.7 4.6 4.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Source: Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)