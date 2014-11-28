Nov 28 India's economic growth slowed to 5.3 percent in the three months through September from 5.7 percent in the previous quarter, dragged down by weaker manufacturing, government data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast annual growth of 5.1 percent in the quarter. --------------------------------------------------------------- ALL IN PCT Item Q2FY15 Q1FY15 Q2FY14 Agriculture, forestry & fishery 3.2 3.8 5.0 Mining & quarrying 1.9 2.1 0.0 Manufacturing 0.1 3.5 1.3 Electricity, gas and water supply 8.7 10.2 7.8 Construction 4.6 4.8 4.4 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 3.8 2.8 3.6 Financing, insurance, real estate 9.5 10.4 12.1 Community, social & personal service 9.6 9.1 3.6 GDP at factor cost 5.3 5.7 5.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)