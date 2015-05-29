MUMBAI May 29 India's economic growth
accelerated to 7.5 percent in the three months through March
from a year earlier, while the annual October-December growth
was revised to 6.6 percent from the previously reported 7.5
percent, according to government data on Friday.
Below are comments from analysts on the data:
D.K. JOSHI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, CRISIL, MUMBAI
"There is some disconnect between the GDP numbers and the
situation on the ground.
"I think there are methodological issues. That is why there
is a variance between the volume indicators available at the
ground level and value indicators which are being increasingly
used in the computation of the GDP.
"It will take us some time to understand that. These numbers
should not influence the central bank.
"We expect the central banks to cut rates by 25 bps on June
2."
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS, SINGAPORE
"The RBI Governor has highlighted his reservations on the
new data series.
"Hence policy makers are likely to infer the growth momentum
from other lead indicators like industrial production, non-oil
non-gold imports, and PMIs (purchasing managers indexes). The
common undercurrents there are that a recovery is taking place,
but it has been a very gradual process.
"To that extent, the recovery trend will be interpreted as
modestly positive and not as strong as the new headline GDP
seems to suggest. We reckon Tuesday's rate cut is still on the
table.
ABHISHEK UPADHYAY, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY
DEALERSHIP LTD, MUMBAI
"This data is based on value-added, so it is difficult to
feel and correlate with what is happening to high frequency data
like credit growth, rural and urban wages and passenger car
sales, which are all still weak.
"RBI will have to feel its way in the economy to get an idea
about prices and be confident about their inflation projection.
We expect the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points."
SHILAN SHAH, INDIA ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS, LONDON
"At face value, today's GDP figures for (January-March)
suggest that India is the fastest-growing major economy in the
world. In reality though, the GDP data remain wildly
inconsistent with numerous other indicators that point to
continued slack in the economy.
"The big picture is that the official GDP data are
overstating the strength of the economy, most probably by a
significant margin.
"The Reserve Bank (of India) appears to be putting more
emphasis on indicators such as capacity utilisation, bank
lending, sales of consumer goods and core inflation in policy
decisions. On these measures, the case for further policy
loosening remains strong.
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"The downward revision in Q3 suggests some loss of momentum
began in the second half of FY2015.
"The GVA (gross value added), however, has a different story
to tell, showing a marked sequential slowdown from Q2 onwards,
implying that larger growth has come on account of net taxes on
products.
"Agriculture, electricity, construction, finance and public
services sectors have slowed in the last quarter.
"Worries of disconnect persist. High frequency data suggests
a larger slowdown in Q4 and not in Q3. We continue to rely on
high frequency indicators. Challenges remain for understanding
the deviations".
(Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury, Himank Sharma, and Swati
Bhat; Compiled by Rafael Nam)