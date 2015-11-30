Nov 30 India's annual economic growth accelerated to 7.4 percent in the three months through September from 7.0 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an annual growth of 7.3 percent in the quarter. --------------------------------------------------------------- ITEM Q2FY16 Q1FY16 Q2FY15 Agriculture, forestry & fishery 2.2 1.9 2.1 Mining & quarrying 3.2 4.0 1.4 Manufacturing 9.3 7.2 7.9 Electricity, gas & water supply 6.7 3.2 8.7 Construction 2.6 6.9 8.7 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 10.6 12.8 8.9 Financing, insurance, real estate 9.7 8.9 13.5 Public admin, defence, other services 4.7 2.7 7.1 GVA at basic prices 7.4 7.1 8.4 GDP at market prices 7.4 7.0 8.4 *All figures in percentage --------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI;; Editing by Malini Menon)