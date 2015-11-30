MUMBAI Nov 30 India's annual economic growth accelerated to a slightly stronger-than-expected 7.4 percent in the three months through September from 7.0 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Monday.

COMMENTARY

INDRANIL PAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, IDFC BANK, MUMBAI

"Growth is on a relatively stable path. There will be enablers to improve growth through consumption and low interest rates in the economy.

"It is very important to reduce the burden of bad loans in banks as that will boost credit growth. Otherwise risk aversion will continue and private investments will stay low.

"We expect a GVA (gross value added) of 7.3 percent in 2015/16. Growth is likely to moderate in the next few quarters as government expenditure was front-loaded, and it will get slower going ahead."

SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI

"Services across-the-board have provided a positive surprise.

"A key positive takeaway is sequential improvement in capital formation in the first two quarters of 2015/16. We expect the full-year GDP at 7.5 percent.

"The 12 consecutive negative prints on WPI are now reflecting in the GDP deflator, which has turned negative at negative-1.3 percent versus a 1.7 percent in the last quarter.

MADHAVI ARORA, ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI

"The government's strategy to step up capital expenditure has started to hit the right chord. Manufacturing has started to show positive momentum and the private sector has started to participate to some extent.

"We expect the full-year 2015/16 GVA (gross value added) at 7.4-7.5 percent. However, next year the government may not have the same leeway as this year on capex given its fiscal constraints from the 7th pay commission.

"So it will be difficult to maintain the growth momentum next year if the private sector doesn't step up investments."

ABHEEK BARUA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI

"This suggests still a fairly tepid performance in the economy although some of the gains are essentially due to value addition, low commodity prices and so on.

"Prima facie, the number seems reasonably good. Clearly we are stuck in a groove which is considerably lower than what our potential is.

"RBI would have factored this in, very much in line with their forecast they have for the year. They are working with the assumption that we are growing below potential. But they have front-loaded their rate cuts. I don't think they will make any overt gestures towards growth at this stage."

A. PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP, MUMBAI

"The number is along expected lines. The economy has bottomed out, but the recovery continues to be quite protracted and patchy.

"We expect full year GVA (gross value added) growth at 7.3 percent. We expect a gradual recovery in 2016/17 in the average of 7.5-8.0 percent on the back of higher consumption growth.

"As far as monetary policy is concerned, we expect RBI to continue to remain accommodative, and a further rate cut will be dependant upon government's fiscal road map and evolution of inflation in months ahead."

ASHUTOSH DATAR, ECONOMIST, IIFL INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, MUMBAI

"It's neither a positive surprise nor a negative surprise. Growth is tracking as per RBI's trajectory of between 7 percent to 7.5 percent for the full year. That's where the consensus number is.

"In that sense it's neither an alarming signal nor a sign that we're growing faster than estimated, so there is need to be cautious on rate cuts. It doesn't change anything. No change expected tomorrow (from the RBI)." (Reporting by Karen Rebelo, Neha Dasgputa, and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Compiled by Rafael Nam)