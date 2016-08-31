NEW DELHI, Aug 31 India's economic growth slowed to 7.1 percent in the three months through June from 7.9 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 7.6 percent growth during April-June quarter. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ITEM Q1FY17 Q4FY16* Q1FY16 Agriculture, forestry & fishery 1.8 2.3 2.6 Mining & quarrying -0.4 8.6 8.5 Manufacturing 9.1 9.3 7.3 Electricity, gas & water supply 9.4 9.3 4.0 Construction 1.5 4.5 5.6 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 8.1 9.9 10.0 Financing, insurance, real estate 9.4 9.1 9.3 Public admin, defence, other services 12.3 6.4 5.9 GVA at basic prices 7.3 7.4 7.2 GDP at constant prices 7.1 7.9 7.5* All figures in percentage ---------------------------------------------------------------- Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation * Provisional figures (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)