NEW DELHI, Aug 31 India's economic growth
slowed to 7.1 percent in the three months through
June from 7.9 percent in the previous quarter, government data
showed on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 7.6 percent growth
during April-June quarter.
----------------------------------------------------------------
ITEM Q1FY17 Q4FY16* Q1FY16
Agriculture, forestry & fishery 1.8 2.3 2.6
Mining & quarrying -0.4 8.6 8.5
Manufacturing 9.1 9.3 7.3
Electricity, gas & water supply 9.4 9.3 4.0
Construction 1.5 4.5 5.6
Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 8.1 9.9 10.0
Financing, insurance, real estate 9.4 9.1 9.3
Public admin, defence, other services 12.3 6.4 5.9
GVA at basic prices 7.3 7.4 7.2
GDP at constant prices 7.1 7.9 7.5*
All figures in percentage
----------------------------------------------------------------
Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
* Provisional figures
(Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini
Menon)