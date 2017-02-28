Feb 28 India's annual economic growth slowed to 7.0 percent in the three months through December from a revised 7.4 percent expansion in the previous quarter, government data showed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 6.4 percent growth for the October-December period. The federal statistics office also retained the growth forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2017 at 7.1 percent. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ITEM Q3FY17 Q2FY17 Q3FY16 Agriculture, forestry & fishery 6.0 3.8 -2.2 Mining & quarrying 7.5 -1.3 13.3 Manufacturing 8.3 6.9 12.8 Electricity, gas & water supply 6.8 3.8 4.1 Construction 2.7 3.4 3.2 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 7.2 6.9 9.6 Financing, insurance, real estate 3.1 7.6 10.4 Public admin, defence, other services 11.9 11.0 7.5 GVA at basic prices 6.6 6.7 7.0 GDP at constant prices 7.0 7.4 6.9 All figures in percentage ---------------------------------------------------------------- Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. All figures are provisional. (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)