May 31 India's economy grew 6.1 percent in the three months through March from a year earlier, slowing from a provisional 7.0 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast annual growth of 7.1 percent in the quarter. For the 2016/17 fiscal year ending in March, growth came in at 7.1 percent in line with the official estimate. The economy grew a revised 8.0 percent in 2015/16. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ITEM Q4FY17 Q3FY17 Q4FY16 Agriculture, forestry & fishery 5.2 6.9 1.5 Mining & quarrying 6.4 1.9 10.5 Manufacturing 5.3 8.2 12.7 Electricity, gas & water supply 6.1 7.4 7.6 Construction -3.7 3.4 6.0 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 6.5 8.3 12.8 Financing, insurance, real estate 2.2 3.3 9.0 Public admin, defence, other services 17.0 10.3 6.7 GVA at basic prices 5.6 6.7 8.7 GDP at constant prices 6.1 7.0 9.2 All figures in percentage ---------------------------------------------------------------- Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. All figures are provisional. (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)