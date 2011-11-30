(Repeats story ahead of data)
India's July-Sept quarter GDP
Nov. 30, around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT
* For poll data see
REUTERS FORECAST
The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in
the quarter through September, at its weakest pace
in more than two years, the median forecast from a poll of 22
economists showed.
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in Asia's third-largest
economy slipped from 7.7 percent clocked in the previous
quarter, dragged down by the central bank's 13 interest rate
increases in the past 18 months to contain near double-digit
inflation and faltering global growth.
The forecasts ranged from 5.6 percent to 7.5 percent.
The last time the economy grew at sub-7 percent was in the
quarter through June 2009, when western economies were stepping
out of the global financial crisis of 2008.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's industrial output grew by a meagre 1.9
percent in September from a year earlier, the slowest pace in
two years.
* The Indian services sector contracted at its fastest pace
in over two years during October, knocked by a slump in global
demand and tight monetary policy.
* The partially convertible rupee hit a record low of
52.73 against the U.S. dollar on Nov. 22, as investors fled
risky assets and its recent weakness is expected to spike
India's import bill and in turn, push up prices.
* The Reserve Bank of India may hold rates in its December
policy review as growth risks from a slowing economy and a
fragile global economic environment take centre stage. It had
said in the October review that further rate increases may not
be needed, if inflation starts to ease from December.
* Indian exports in October probably slowed to just over 10
percent from a high of 82 percent in July, reflecting risks to
growth coming from the euro zone beset with sovereign debt
woes.
MARKET IMPACT
* Government bond yields are likely to ease if GDP growth
slips below 7 percent, traders said, adding the new benchmark
10-year bond yield could trade in a 8.70-8.75
percent range.
* The short-term overnight indexed swaps (OIS) rates are
also likely to fall, and the one-year rate is seen trading
around 8 percent, traders said.
* If the number comes around 7 percent or a tad higher, the
markets are likely to shrug it off, traders said.
(Reporting by Deepti Govind; polling by Bangalore polling unit;
editing by Malini Menon)