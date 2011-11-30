NEW DELHI, Nov 30 India's economy grew at
its weakest pace in more than two years in the quarter that
ended in September, revealing the heavy toll that stubbornly
high inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global
capital markets are having on Asia's third-biggest economy.
Weakness in the second quarter was broad-based, with
manufacturing growing at only 2.7 percent and mining contracting
2.9 percent, and reinforcing the view that the central bank will
have to stop its tightening policy.
Gross domestic product growth fell to 6.9
percent in the second quarter of the financial year, slipping
below 8 percent for the third straight quarter.
The GDP figure was in line with the median forecast in a
Reuters poll for an annual rise of 6.9 percent, and compares
with 7.7 percent growth in the previous quarter.
KEY POINTS:
-------------------------------------------------------------
ALL IN PCT
Item Q2FY12 Q1FY12 Q2FY11
Agriculture, forestry & fishing 3.2 3.9 5.4
Mining & quarrying -2.9 1.8 8.0
Manufacturing 2.7 7.2 7.8
Electricity, gas and water supply 9.8 7.9 2.8
Construction 4.3 1.2 6.7
Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 9.9 12.8 10.2
Financing, insurance, real estate 10.5 9.1 10.0
Community, social & personal service 6.6 5.6 7.9
GDP at factor cost 6.9 7.7 8.4
-----------------------------------------------------------
Following are quarterly estimate of expenditure trends at
2004/05 market prices in absolute terms.
ALL IN TRLN RUPEES
Item Q2FY12 Q1FY12 Q2FY11
Private final consumption exp 7.85 7.96 7.42
Govt final consumption exp 1.41 1.37 1.35
Gross fixed capital formation 4.03 4.11 4.06
------------------------------------------------------------
COMMENTARY:
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE, SINGAPORE:
"While local financial markets take heart from the
near-consensus GDP number, one cannot escape from the fact that
today's headline marked the slowest rise since Q2 2009 and
trajectory hereon is firmly biased for weakness.
"Confluence of factors are weighing on the growth trend --
high and sustained price pressures, piecemeal reforms, increase
in borrowing costs hurting investment interests along side weak
external environment.
"To some extent the slower and more manageable growth trend
could have been engineered by the authorities, though
sluggishness in underlying drivers suggest there is more pain in
store before scope for revival.
"The RBI will prefer to maintain status quo on rates into
FY13 when inflation is firmly on deceleration mode."
DARIUSZ KOWALCZYK, SENIOR ECONOMIST AND STRATEGIST, CREDIT
AGRICOLE CIB, HONG KONG:
"The GDP data increases chances of monetary easing as it is
a sharp drop and the weakest growth since 2009."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI:
"The pulldown in growth is primarily because of mining and
manufacturing.
"The country has been facing stress in its mining sector and
going forward services sector too is unlikely to be able to
maintain its growth. So despite the busy season in the second
half of the year, full year growth will only be around 7 to 7.2
percent.
"I expect the central bank to continue maintaining a status
quo atleast until end-March 2012."
INDRANIL SENGUPTA, ECONOMIST, BANK OF AMERICA-MERRIL LYNCH,
MUMBAI:
"It's more or less in line with our expectations, and we're
expecting it to stay around this level of 7 percent for the
remaining quarters of this financial year."
SAUGATA BHATTACHARYA, ECONOMIST, AXIS BANK, MUMBAI:
"My sense is that the RBI will not react to this number
immediately, this is something that was probably known.
"What this number definitely indicates is even their 7.6
percent GDP projection for the full year might be a little
optimistic. It is likely to come around 7.1 or thereabout.
"There is significant weakness in the economy, and that is
what needs to be factored in. There will probably be some easing
action, I don't know if it will be a rate cut. I think it will
come firstly in liquidity, and then a rate cut."
SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES,
MUMBAI:
"Broadly speaking, for the whole year, India can still clock
anything between 7.5 to 7.8 percent growth. As far as monetary
policy is concerned, the RBI's guidance that it will be pausing
in December still holds.
"I don't expect the RBI to start cutting rates, but it might
do some liquidity enhancing measures like lowering its cash
reserve ratio in February-March."
SHAKTI SATAPATHY, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, A K CAPITAL,
MUMBAI:
"The slowdown in agriculture and investment data are
expected to keep the tussle between growth-inflation dynamics
intact in the near term.
"Further the policy logjams on key sectoral reforms are
making a hindrance for growth drivers in the economy and thus
extending the worry of supply bottlenecks.
"The service sector data doesn't indicate significant
moderation. However, with declining manufacturing activities, a
moderation in the services output might be expected."
MARKET REACTION:
Shares briefly pulled into positive territory after the
data. The main share index was trading down 0.3 percent
at 11:45 a.m. (0615 GMT), after erasing losses of 0.7 percent
before the data and rising as much as 0.1 percent.
The rupee was trading at 52.18/19 per dollar from
52.15/16 beforehand.
The yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond
eased briefly to 8.76 percent from 8.77 percent before the data.
It had closed at 8.83 percent on Tuesday.
BACKGROUND:
- A policy paralysis in the wake of a slew of graft
scandals, combined with high inflation, rising interest rates
and an uncertain global economic environment are undermining
India's domestic demand-driven growth story.
- The annual growth rate for the fiscal year ending March
2012 was originally budgeted at 9 percent. Some policymakers, of
late, have begun to concede economic growth could be as low as 7
percent.
- The central bank has already cut its growth projection for
the current fiscal year to 7.6 percent from 8 percent, but many
private economists see the full-year growth to be lesser than
the bank's estimate.
- Industrial output growth at 1.9 percent in September was
the worst in two years.
- Car sales slumped an annual 23.8 percent in October, the
biggest monthly fall since December 2000, as high interest
rates, vehicle costs and labour unrest at the country's dominant
carmaker dampened demand.
- Annual exports growth slumped to 10.8 percent in
October from 36 percent a month earlier.
- Service sector contracted for a second straight month in
October, as new business grew at its weakest pace since May
2009.
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised rates 13 times
since March 2010 to control inflation that has stayed above 9
percent for nearly a year.
- However, in an acknowledgement of mounting risks to
economic growth, the RBI last month hinted it may pause its rate
tightening cycle as it expects the headline inflation to ease to
7 percent by March from 9.73 percent in October.
(Reporting by India Treasury Team; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)