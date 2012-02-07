NEW DELHI Feb 7 India's gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow an annual 6.9 percent in the 2011/12 fiscal year, a government statement said on Tuesday, citing provisional estimates.

India's farm output is expected to grow 2.5 percent, while manufacturing sector is seen growing an estimated 3.9 percent in the current fiscal year that ends in March.

India's economy grew at 8.4 percent each in the previous two fiscal years, revised data from the government showed.