Feb 29 India's economy grew a slower-than-expected 6.1 percent in the December quarter from a year earlier, the slowest rate of growth in 11 quarters, data showed on Wednesday. Economists on average had expected growth of 6.4 percent, according to a Reuters poll. The federal statistics department has said it expects the economy to grow 6.9 percent in the year to March 31, after annual growth of 8.4 percent in last two fiscal years. The manufacturing sector grew an annual 0.4 percent during the quarter, while farm output rose 2.7 percent. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------------ All in pct Category Q3 FY12 Q2 FY12 Q3 FY11 Agriculture, forestry & fishing 2.7 3.2 11.0 Mining & quarrying -3.1 -2.9 6.1 Manufacturing 0.4 2.7 7.8 Electricity, gas and water supply 9.0 9.8 3.8 Construction 7.2 4.3 8.7 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 9.2 9.8 9.8 Financing, insurance, real estate 9.0 10.5 11.2 Community, social & personal service 7.9 6.6 -0.8 GDP at factor cost 6.1 6.9 8.3 ----------------------------------------------------------- Following are quarterly estimate of expenditure trends at 2004/05 market prices in absolute terms. In trillion rupees Item Q3 FY12 Q2 FY12 Q3 FY11 Private final consumption exp 8.69 7.79 8.18 Govt final consumption exp 1.76 1.38 1.69 Gross fixed capital formation 4.32 4.00 4.38 ----------------------------------------------------------- ($1=48.99 rupees)