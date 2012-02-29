(Adds more comment)
NEW DELHI, Feb 29 India's economic growth
slowed to its weakest annual pace in almost three years in the
three months to December, as high interest rates and rising
input costs constrained investment and manufacturing.
Gross domestic product rose 6.1 percent in
October to December compared with a year earlier, a lower than
expected increase, figures from the federal statistics office
showed.
KEY POINTS:
------------------------------------------------------------
All in pct
Category Q3 FY12 Q2 FY12 Q3 FY11
Agriculture, forestry & fishing 2.7 3.2 11.0
Mining & quarrying -3.1 -2.9 6.1
Manufacturing 0.4 2.7 7.8
Electricity, gas and water supply 9.0 9.8 3.8
Construction 7.2 4.3 8.7
Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 9.2 9.8 9.8
Financing, insurance, real estate 9.0 10.5 11.2
Community, social & personal service 7.9 6.6 -0.8
GDP at factor cost 6.1 6.9 8.3
-----------------------------------------------------------
Following are quarterly estimate of expenditure trends at
2004/05 market prices in absolute terms.
In trillion rupees
Item Q3 FY12 Q2 FY12 Q3 FY11
Private final consumption exp 8.69 7.79 8.18
Govt final consumption exp 1.76 1.38 1.69
Gross fixed capital formation 4.32 4.00 4.38
-----------------------------------------------------------
COMMENTARY:
SAILESH K. JHA, HEAD OF ASIA STRATEGY, SKANDINAVISKA
ENSKILDA BANKEN, SINGAPORE
"We believe GDP growth has bottomed out in Q4 2011 (on a
calendar year basis). For Q2 2012, we maintain our view that the
risks are tilted towards a rebound in GDP growth. Our FY 12/13
GDP growth forecast is 8 percent y/y versus 7 percent in FY
11/12."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"Today's data is dismal, and the full year's growth at 6.9
percent looks difficult. The country has started attracting more
headwinds in the form of gyration in crude oil prices. So we
should be prepared for worse numbers.
"It puts all the more responsibility on this year's budget
to act on sorting out the policy logjam and revive investment
sentiment."
ANUBHUTI SAHAY, ECONOMIST, STANDARD CHARTERED BANK, MUMBAI
"Though headline GDP does not paint a pretty picture,
improvement in private consumption is remarkable. Also
investment (as assessed by gross fixed capital formation),
though still in the contractionary territory, was not as bad as
it was in Q2. Drag on the headline number thus emanated from
weaker external demand. With domestic demand on a better footing
in Q3 FY12 and slightly better news from various proxy
indicators, we expect that the worst is behind us.
"We maintain that RBI will reduce repo rate in its April
policy meeting by 25 bps while the March meeting is likely to
see a CRR cut of 50 bps."
MADAN SABNAVIS, CHIEF ECONOMIST, CARE RATINGS, MUMBAI
"Given the slippages we are seeing in agriculture and
manufacturing sectors, it will be difficult for GDP to recover
ground in January-March period. Therefore, we could end up with
FY12 growth in range of 6.50 to 7.0 percent.
"On the monetary angle, the RBI is most likely to continue
with liquidity boosting measures like further cuts to the cash
reserve ratio in March policy review, than moving the repo rate.
"This is because inflation remains a focus and there is a
danger that the inflation trajectory could be affected by the
oil price surge."
AMBAREESH BALIGA, CEO, WAY2WEALTH, MUMBAI
"Industry growth at 2.6 percent is worrying and we could see
a correction in the stock market, which is expected to remain
volatile.
"Impact on foreign inflows and investors will be minimum
because the December quarter was expected to be one of the
worst.
"The current data should prompt an interest rate cut unless
crude prices move up to $128-$130 per barrel before the monetary
policy which will be a game spoiler."
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"I would still think that we could manage a growth of
somewhere around 6.9 percent for the full year. Probably, growth
has bottomed out in this quarter. Typically, the last quarter
shows some ramp-up in economic activity. Hence, we could see the
GDP growth number getting better in the March quarter."
INDRANIL PAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI
"GDP has come on expected lines. As anticipated, the mining
is negative and manufacturing is very low. These were anyways
factored in. Looking at the services sector, it is also slowing.
We would expect this to be the bottom or close to the bottom and
Q4 is likely at 6.1 percent too.
"I expect RBI to factor in these growth dips and start
cutting from April, first cut of 25 bps. But unlikely to be able
to cut aggressively as inflation concerns persist."
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE, SINGAPORE
"Q4 (2011) GDP came in slightly weaker than consensus,
though not entirely surprising. Initial growth estimates for
this FY had signaled that the agricultural output remained weak,
though moderation in the manufacturing sector was likely the
starkest as higher input prices and sharp jump in borrowing
costs depressed output.
"The ball is in the government's court now to kick start
policy reforms to jump-start near-stalled private investments
and produce a medium-term fiscal consolidation roadmap at the
upcoming budget.
"RBI for its part is expected to closely examine contents of
the budget and begin easing rates in Q2 as WPI is largely
expected to ease for next few months. Direction of oil prices on
geopolitical risks however remain the wildcard."
MARKET REACTION:
* The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond
rose 1 basis point to 8.20 percent immediately
after the data release.
* The main stock index and the rupee were
little changed from beforehand.
* The benchmark five-year swap rate and the
one year swap rates were also little changed at
7.40 percent and 8.15 percent respectively.
BACKGROUND:
- The annual growth rate for the current fiscal year 2011/12
ending March was originally estimated at 9 percent, which was
later revised down to around 7 percent as a series of rate
increases, global uncertainties, a slew of graft scandals and
policy paralysis slowed down investments.
- Indian consumer prices rose 7.65 percent in the year to
January, higher than wholesale inflation for the period but
still suggesting price pressures were moderating, adding weight
to views that the central bank has room to cut interest rates.
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ran a 20-month interest
rate tightening cycle until last October to slow down inflation
to 7 percent by March. Economists expect the RBI to cut its main
policy rate by 100 basis points in 2012 from the current 8.5
percent.
- India's fiscal deficit is expected to miss the target of
4.6 percent of GDP by March by at least one percentage point.
However, economists say prospects of substantial interest rate
cuts have diminished as global oil prices rise.
- The RBI is scheduled to review policy on March 15, a day
before the country's annual budget.
(Reporting by treasury team; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)