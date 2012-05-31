May 31 India's annual economic growth slumped in January-March to a nine-year low of 5.3 percent as the manufacturing sector contracted and a fall in the rupee to a record trough suggests the economy remains under pressure in the current quarter. The growth rate was much lower than expected and was even below the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll that had produced a median of 6.1 percent from predictions ranging between 5.5 percent and 7.3 percent. The following are the GDP figures based on 2004/05 prices in percentage terms: ------------------------------------------------------- ALL IN PCT Item Q4 FY12 Q3 FY12 Q4 FY11 Agriculture, forestry & fishing 1.7 2.8 7.5 Mining & quarrying 4.3 -2.8 0.6 Manufacturing -0.3 0.6 7.3 Electricity, gas and water supply 4.9 9.0 5.1 Construction 4.8 6.6 8.9 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 7.0 10.0 11.6 Financing, insurance, real estate 10.0 9.1 10.0 Community, social & personal service 7.1 6.4 9.5 GDP at factor cost 5.3 6.1 9.2 ----------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 56.43 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)