NEW DELHI May 31 India's annual economic growth
slumped in January-March to a nine-year low of 5.3 percent as
the manufacturing sector contracted and a fall in the rupee to a
record trough suggests the economy remains under pressure in the
current quarter.
The growth rate was much lower than expected and was even
below the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll that had produced a
median of 6.1 percent from predictions ranging between 5.5
percent and 7.3 percent.
COMMENTARY:
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"This is definitely a very important signal for the
government - this is a make or break situation for India and the
government has to step on the panic button. What we need now is
a clear reforms agenda like the one adopted in 1991 with a clear
focus. If the government doesn't step in now, India's sovereign
ratings may be jeopardized.
"The government has to address on a priority basis the
subsidies, fiscal consolidation, the kind of delays that have
slowed down the industrial investments, liberalization on FDI,
etc. The RBI is unlikely to cut rates as inflation is still
high. We are having a kind of stagflationary situation so RBI's
rate cuts will not help as it will only spur consumption further
by individuals with high disposable income, but do little to
address the supply-side pressures that are fuelling inflation."
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE, SINGAPORE
"Disappointing number though not entirely surprising in
light of the persistently under weather manufacturing sector,
weak investment sentiments and sluggish external sector. The
authorities meanwhile will be in a bind in the face of mounting
growth risks, while there is no leeway for fiscal accommodation
at this juncture.
"Stagflationary concerns could also return to fore as the
recent rupee depreciation adds to inflation worries, even as the
negative output gap tempers demand conditions. Faced by the twin
challenges, RBI treads a fine balance yet again - we see room
for 50 bps more cuts in the year, though a possible firm May
inflation number could prod the central hold steady in mid-June
after the recent aggressive cut in April."
RAHUL BAJORIA, REGIONAL ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS, SINGAPORE
"Incrementally, the growth slowdown will probably take up
more space in policy making and we expect RBI to continue with
modest easing. I think after this data, market may come to a
view of closer to 50-75 basis point rate cut in rest of the
fiscal year, which is also our view, from 25 basis points
factored in now.
"RBI is fighting a multi-faceted battle - managing currency,
supporting growth, fighting inflation. I think they will wait
for fiscal consolidation before cutting rates further.
"This number may be another data to fuel a bit more
negativity on India in terms of the rupee movement, but we are
not extremely bearish on India and still expect 7 percent growth
in 2012/13."
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"Clearly a huge negative surprise. Lowest recorded print in
the new series. Concerns build up as services have slipped to
close to 8 percent. Negative manufacturing was anticipated. This
number points to a worrisome trajectory going forward as it is
yet to take on board the impact of weaker rupee especially from
Q1FY13. It may be difficult for RBI to ignore this number."
DARIUSZ KOWALCZYK, ECONOMIST, CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB, HONG KONG
"The data highlight the unusual degree of weakening of the
country's economy, likely driven by poor investment and widening
trade gap.
"The data also poses a dilemma for policy makers, as they
have no fiscal room to stimulate growth, while monetary easing
scope is very narrow, at least for now, due to rebounding and
high inflation.
"Further weakening of the INR could help a bit, but the key
problem is lack of investment, caused by sub-optimal
macroeconomic policy making and discouraging policies towards
foreign investment.
"We expect the INR to fall further, to fresh record lows, on
the data. We also expect a decline in INR OIS, because
decelerating growth will, at some point, help curb inflation,
enabling some more monetary easing."
ANUBHUTI SAHAY, ECONOMIST, STANDARD CHARTERED BANK, MUMBAI
"Shocking numbers as Q4 FY12 GDP growth was even lower than
lows witnessed during the financial crisis. A rate cut is a
given now. We expect a 25 bps reduction in repo rate on June
18."
SHAKTI SATAPATHY, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, A K CAPITAL,
MUMBAI
"The Q4 data was quite disappointing and reiterates a
reflection of sluggish manufacturing data. However, the service
output is showing resilience denying a further head down in the
economy. Though the weak data and consistent global worries
would keep the sentiment negative in the near term, we expect
the June 18 (RBI) policy would primarily be a non-event in terms
of rate cut."
SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI
"Our sense is that growth will be subdued in the first half
of the current fiscal year. However, if the government takes
some positive steps immediately, we still think growth in
2012/13 will be better than 2011/12.
"The Reserve Bank of India has already adopted pro-growth
policy. But inflation is not softening, so it cannot do a
significant rate cut. We think they will focus more on making
liquidity surplus."
MARKET REACTION:
The benchmark BSE index slightly extended losses to
1.2 percent on the day. The 1-year swap rate fell
4 basis points to 7.85 percent from 7.89 percent before the GDP
data.
Federal 10-year bond yields fell 10 basis
points to 8.42 percent on the day, with bond prices having
gained ahead of the data on expectations for a weak number.
The rupee recovered slightly, last at 56.39/40 to
the dollar, after hitting a record low at 56.52 before the data.
BACKGROUND:
- India's economy, Asia's third-largest, is largely driven
by domestic demand. The government has forecast economic growth
at around 6.9 percent in the current fiscal year that started
on April 1.
- Industrial output unexpectedly shrank an annual 3.5
percent in March for the first time in five months hit by weak
investment, prompting increased pessimism among investors.
- The weak rupee - which has shed nearly 12 percent from its
2012 high - adds to policymakers' headaches by elevating import
costs, most notably for crude oil that India buys for 80 percent
of its consumption.
- High inflation, stoked in part by the falling rupee,
leaves the central bank little room to cut interest rates
further.
- The Reserve Bank of India last month delivered a
larger-than-expected 50 basis point cut in benchmark rates but
warned that it sees limited scope for more reductions.
- Factory growth picked up in April, helped by bulging order
books, the HSBC-Markit purchasing managers' index shows, but the
sector is not out of the woods yet.
(Reporting by India Treasury Team; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)