* For full poll data, click on
* Jan-March GDP seen up 6.1 pct y/y, steady from previous
quarter
* GDP probably rose 6.7 pct in fiscal year 2011/12
* Global slowdown, weak rupee, slow reforms weigh
* Data due on Thursday around 0530 GMT
By Yati Himatsingka
BANGALORE, May 29 India's annual economic growth
probably held steady in the January-March quarter at 6.1 percent
and the global economic slowdown, government policy paralysis
and a record low currency suggest little chance of a pick up in
the current quarter.
A poll of 31 economists produced a median forecast of 6.1
percent, unchanged from the growth of the October-December
quarter. Forecasts ranged from 5.5 percent to 7.3 percent.
While 6.1 percent would be the envy of most developed
nations, it is the lowest growth rate for India in almost three
years. Growth slowed for seven successive quarters through the
three months ended December 2011.
"Growth is constrained because of three main factors," said
Leif Eskesen, economist at HSBC.
"Lax affects of monetary tightening, the spillover to
domestic sentiment because of the weak global economic backdrop
which is also hurting exports. And thirdly the persistence of
policy paralysis is also hurting investor sentiment and that is
of course hurting the investment cycle."
GDP probably rose 6.7 percent in the fiscal year to March
2012, the slowest pace in three years, and well below the 8.4
percent clocked in the previous year.
The Reserve Bank of India had predicted growth of 6.9
percent.
"We continue to expect the investment cycle to be relatively
subdued because of these factors. You will see the domestic
private consumption still reasonably resilient but most of the
slowdown will be from the investment side," said Eskesen, who
expects April-June growth at 6.2 percent.
WEAK INVESTMENT CLIMATE
Indian industrial production, which accounts for about 15
percent of GDP, grew at a muted annual pace during the first
three months of the year, averaging just 0.6 percent.
Factory sector growth picked up in April, helped by bulging
order books, the HSBC-Markit purchasing managers' index shows,
but the output index fell for a third straight month, suggesting
the sector is not out of the woods yet.
India's car sales rose in April just 3.4 percent from a year
earlier, the weakest pace since a surprise 24 percent drop in
October and sharply below the 13.2 percent annual growth in
April 2011.
"We are dealing with a very weak investment climate because
of domestic lack of confidence as policymakers are really slow
in approving structural projects and India's businesses do not
have faith in the fundamentals being turned around by policy,"
said Dariusz Kowalczyk at Credit Agricole-CIB.
A sluggish global economy has also cut demand for India's
goods overseas, despite the falling rupee, which means exports
may also not grow enough to compensate for the domestic
weakness.
CURRENCY HEADACHE
The weak rupee - which has shed nearly 12 percent from its
2012 high - adds to policymakers' headaches by elevating import
costs, most notably for crude oil, 80 percent of which must be
shipped in from overseas. It also adds to the burden and risk
exposure of Indian firms with foreign-currency debts.
High inflation, stoked in part by the falling rupee, leaves
the central bank little room to cut interest rates further. The
RBI last month delivered a larger-than-expected 50 basis point
cut in benchmark rates but warned that it sees limited scope for
more reductions.
"A cheaper rupee is probably helpful but it does mean that
inflation pressures will be higher rather than lower and that
will make it even harder to cut rates further," said Andrew
Kenningham, senior global economist at Capital Economics.
However, India's growth rate will still remain higher than
many Western economies, which are either contracting or showing
only anaemic expansion.
The euro zone economy came to a standstill in the first
quarter of the year, while the United States grew at an
unimpressive 2.2 percent annualised rate.
Other major Asian economies are also slowing down. China's
economy grew 8.1 percent in the first quarter from a year
earlier, its weakest pace in almost three years.
(Reporting by Yati Himatsingka; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)