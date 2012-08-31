Aug 31 India's economy grew at a
higher-than-expected 5.5 percent in the quarter ending in June,
against analysts' forecasts of 5.3 percent, government data
showed on Friday.
The manufacturing sector grew an annual 0.2 percent during
the quarter, while farm output rose 2.9 percent, the data
showed. In the quarter ending in March economic growth
was at 5.3 percent.
COMMENTARY
LEIF ESKESEN, CHIEF ECONOMIST FOR INDIA AND ASEAN, HSBC,
SINGAPORE
"Going forward, we expect a gradual recovery in growth
during the current fiscal year ending in March 2013, but this
recovery is contingent on structural reforms that will alleviate
supply side constraints and improve the investment cycle. It
will also depend on the stabilisation of the global economy."
"We expect full-year growth at 6.2 percent. We believe
today's data will add to the Reserve Bank of India's reluctance
to cut interest rate."
SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI
"We don't think that today's growth number will lead to any
change in the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy stance. It
is unlikely that there will be a rate cut before the fourth
quarter of the current fiscal year ending in March 2013.
"Our growth estimate for the current fiscal year is 5.8
percent. We are seeing that slowdown in the manufacturing sector
is percolating to the services sector. However, in the third and
fourth quarter of the fiscal, there may be some improvement in
industrial activity."
SHAKTI SATAPATHY, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, AK CAPITAL, MUMBAI
"The number is primarily a reflection of upside growth
captured in construction & financing, insurance, real estate &
business services. However, a sustainable growth in the coming
quarters would largely depend up on well defined policy reforms.
"With higher than expected number, the RBI might stick to
its inflation reining principle. With most of the negativities
discounted by the bond market, the northward pressure in the
Indian bond yields seems restricted with 10-year benchmark to
hover around 8.20 percent - 8.25 percent up till next policy
meet."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"Even if the GDP growth number is at 5.5 percent - much
above the market expectations, there is no doubt that the
country has fallen into a low growth trap due to a continuing
fall in fresh investments. The combination of high growth in
construction activity and low growth in manufacturing is
worrisome from the perspective of macro-economic stability."
"This number should not have any major implications for the
RBI policy, their stance will remain the same".
A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP
LTD, MUMBAI
"The industry numbers look much more higher than the IIP (index
of industrial production) numbers, especially because these
numbers track each other closely. But on balance this is a
better number. I would think RBI would be reasonably happy with
this number as it doesn't look as bad as they would have feared
in July and most likely will keep rates unchanged next month."
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE, SINGAPORE
"Sense of relief was palpable in the domestic financial
markets after the stronger-than-expected Q2 GDP print. Whilst an
upside surprise at 5.5 percent, the pace of growth is undeniably
below potential and validates the need for the government to
address sluggishness in investment and external sector activity.
"Inflation remains sticky for the same reason that GDP is
underweather - supply side constraints and structural
bottlenecks. Thereby RBI action, we reckon, will be dictated by
when the government gets its act together on the fiscal
situation and ease structural constraints. We nonetheless still
see reason to hold on to 50 bps rate cut by year-end, albeit
might be deferred to Q1 2013."
NITESH RANJAN, ECONOMIST, UNION BANK OF INDIA, MUMBAI
"GDP growth is a bit higher than our estimate of 5.4
percent, but there are no broad surprises except construction
growth being in double digit and higher growth in agriculture
The flat growth of manufacturing sector is presently the main
worry; no doubt weakness in services is also getting extended.
"Do not think that (fiscal) first-quarter GDP data will have
any bearing on RBI's monetary policy stance for mid-quarter
review. However, in our view, extent of dip in growth indicators
is more likely to trigger a rate cut in future rather than
inflation since price pressures do not seem to ease soon."
JONATHAN CAVENAGH, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, WESTPAC, SINGAPORE
"Likely to take some of the heat out of USD/INR but only at
the margin. The RBI still maintains a hawkish bias and rate cuts
still seem some way off. Asian data momentum has not been great
in Q3 so difficult to see a dramatic improvement in Q3."
RAHUL BAJORIA, REGIONAL ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL,
SINGAPORE
"There are some oddities in the number like if I look at the
industrial production data, mining was negative and so was
manufacturing, but that is not reflected in the GDP data and
that's one source of the upside.
"Also, construction number looks abnormally strong. On paper
this looks good, but there is some scope of revision in the GDP
data. For RBI, I guess it will possibly help them to explain
their anti-inflation stance. But even if on relative basis the
number looks good, overall it is still weak. If we look at the
first half of 2012, growth is 5.4 percent compared with 6.4
percent in second half of 2011."
MARKET REACTION
- The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose as
much as 3 basis points to 8.23 percent from levels before the
data.
- The rupee trimmed losses, trading at around 55.72
to the dollar from around 55.77 before the data was released.
- The benchmark BSE index and NSE index
trimmed losses, and were down around 0.3 to 0.4 percent each.
- The 1-year OIS swap rose 3 bps to 7.78
percent, while the 5-year swap rates was up
around 4 bps to 7.16 percent, according to traders.
BACKGROUND
- India's economy would grow at 6.7 percent in the current
fiscal year, less than an earlier estimate of 7.5-8.0 percent,
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Economic Advisory Council said
two weeks ago.
- The country's wholesale inflation unexpectedly dropped to
near three-year low of 6.87 percent in July from 7.25 percent in
June, while consumer price inflation slowed slightly to 9.86
percent from 10.02 percent.
- Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said inflation remained too high and
needed to fall further or risk more damage to the economy,
dismissing criticism of the bank's hawkish stance.
- The country's industrial output fell for the third time in
four months in June, adding to pressure on new Finance Minister
Palaniappan Chidambaram to move quickly and pull Asia's
third-largest economy from its worst slowdown in almost a
decade.
- The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for the services
sector, which gauges the activity of hundreds of Indian
companies, slipped to 54.2 in July from June's 54.3 while for
manufacturing, the index fell to 52.9 in July from 55.0 in June
-- its biggest one-month drop since September last year.
- India sharply revised its GDP data to show a much worse
economic performance than originally thought in the aftermath of
the global financial crisis, putting renewed scrutiny on the
reliability of government data.
(Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)