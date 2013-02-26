* For full poll data, click on
* Oct-Dec GDP seen at 5.0 pct y/y, slightly lower than
previous quarter
* Data due on Thursday, Feb. 28 around 0530 GMT, just before
budget announced
By Yati Himatsingka
BANGALORE, Feb 26 India's annual economic growth
is expected to have slowed to 5.0 percent in the three months to
December due partly to a struggling farm sector, having already
struck a near three-year low of 5.3 percent in the previous
quarter, according to a Reuters poll.
Forecasts of growth in gross domestic product for the
October-December quarter ranged from 4.5 percent to 5.6 percent
in the poll of 36 economists.
The latest GDP data is due to be released at 0530 GMT on
Thursday, shortly before Finance Minister Palaniappan
Chidambaram announces the 2013/14 budget.
"The biggest factor this quarter will be a slow pace of
growth in agricultural output from the impact of the
less-than-normal monsoon in the summer months," said Yuvika
Oberoi, economist at Yes Bank.
"In addition, the industrial production numbers showed a
tepid pace of improvement and the slowdown in the services
continued. We also saw government spending has been much lower
than the norm in a bid to rein in the fiscal deficit."
Once considered a rising star in Asia, the Indian economy
has lost its shine in recent years. Preliminary estimates
released earlier this month showed growth dwindled to an annual
five percent rate in the current fiscal year to March.
That would be the slowest growth rate in Asia's third
largest economy in a decade and if confirmed, underscores the
need for further policy reforms and monetary easing to spur
investments, say economists.
The Reserve Bank of India has said that halting the loss of
momentum in the economy is a priority for policymakers, as the
country needs higher growth to provide jobs for its burgeoning
population, and stronger capital inflows and export earnings to
reduce its external deficits.
A separate Reuters poll taken last week showed Chidambaram
is expected to present an austere budget to bring the country's
wide current account deficit under control and lure foreign
investment.
But, while compelled to make spending cuts needed to bring
the fiscal deficit under control and stave off a potential
downgrade in India's sovereign debt credit rating to junk bond
status, there are also expectations that Chidambaram will find
ways to encourage investment and growth.
Spending cuts, however, will inevitably place a drag on the
economy. Chidambaram cut public expenditure in the current
fiscal year to March by some nine percent from the original
target, and growth will have suffered during the
October-December quarter due to reductions in spending on
welfare, defence and road projects.
"If there are going to be any austerity measures or fiscal
consolidation, that will be negative for growth in the short
term. But, I think the government is not going to take a very
skewed view," said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS. "They cannot
look at growth alone at this point."
After it cut its policy interest rate for the first time in
nine months January, the RBI also warned any monetary easing
would depend on how quickly the high current account deficit and
inflation could be reined in.
The RBI cut its repo rate by 25 basis points to
7.75 percent and revised its GDP growth forecast for to 5.5
percent from 5.8 percent for the fiscal year ending in March.
(Additional reporting by Ashrith Doddi; Polling by Namrata
Anchan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)