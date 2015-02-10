* Data revisions make India fastest growing large economy
* Budget planners concerned about weak revenues
* Consumers yet to gain confidence
* Faster official growth clouds outlook for rate cuts
NEW DELHI, Feb 10 For Indian business, the
government and the central bank, data revisions that have
transformed the country's $2.1 trillion economy into one of the
world's fastest growing are too good to be true.
Now, the search is on for reliable indicators of underlying
activity, vital for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as he draws up
his annual budget and for Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor
Raghuram Rajan as he weighs whether to cut interest rates again.
"Let's not get carried away - the ground reality is very
different," one senior finance ministry official told Reuters
after figures on Monday showed that India's economy outgrew
China's in the three months to December.
Based on a new calculation method, the statistics department
said the Indian economy grew 7.5 percent year-on-year in the
last quarter and is on track to expand 7.4 percent in the year
through March 31.
It was quite a turnaround for Asia's third-largest economy,
which based on the old calculations was struggling to recover
from the longest spell of sub-par growth in a generation.
Yet far from vindicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
stewardship of the economy, the revised growth numbers are at
odds with evidence on the ground.
Stalled projects and stretched capacity in the power,
infrastructure and housing sectors are having knock-on effects
down the supply chain to small- and medium-sized enterprises
(SMEs), said Anil Bhardwaj, secretary general of the Federation
of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises.
"This is a bit perplexing. The feedback we are getting on
the ground is not as positive. SMEs are not getting the orders,"
Bhardwaj told Reuters.
"There is an improvement in business sentiment, in the
environment, but unfortunately there is no movement on the
ground."
Larsen & Toubro, an industrial group regarded as a
bellwether for the wider economy, lowered its order book
estimates on Monday and said a recovery in its domestic business
was at least a year away.
"India Inc, while it continues to be aspiring, is still on
the wait and watch mode," Chief Financial Officer R. Shankar
Raman told reporters.
WEAK REVENUES, WEAK DEMAND
The 2015/16 budget that Jaitley will unveil on Feb. 28 will
be based on an expectation that the economy would grow at the
roaring pace of 8 percent or more, one source familiar with the
matter told Reuters. Yet revenues will lag.
"Everyone is happy that India's GDP growth has picked up,
but we are worried over slower growth in tax collections," the
source said.
Indirect tax receipts, which include customs and factory
gate duties as well as levies on services, have risen by just
6.7 percent so far in this fiscal year against a budget estimate
of 26 percent for the full year.
A weak tax take also points to fragile consumer demand.
Although a plunge in global oil prices has cooled inflation,
that has yet to encourage Indian consumers to buy TVs, cars or
appliances.
Households are still not confident of any quick turnaround
in their fortunes, according to a monthly survey by ZyFin
Research. Weak demand has hobbled New Delhi's efforts to revive
sluggish auto sales with tax breaks, leading car makers to scale
back sales forecasts.
Govind Shrikhande, managing director at Indian retailer
Shoppers Stop, is puzzled by the latest GDP estimates.
"Is it a trick or a treat?" he asked. "I haven't understood
how they are calculating it, but we are not seeing it reflected
in business as yet."
Falling merchandise exports and sluggish non-oil, non-gold
imports suggest demand remains weak in domestic and overseas
markets. Exports fell 2.3 percent month-on-month in December,
while imports of goods other than oil and gold fell 7.1 percent.
Statisticians defend the jump in their growth estimates,
attributing it to better measurements of improved business
efficiency that has boosted profits even as sales stagnate.
The statistical fog, meanwhile, makes it unclear how much
room Rajan will have to stimulate investment and consumer demand
without fuelling inflation after cutting interest rates last
month.
Financial markets expect Rajan to make three more
quarter-point cuts by December in the RBI's main policy rate,
now at 7.75 percent.
"The faster pace of growth puts Mr Rajan in an awkward
position," UBS economists Edward Teather and Alice Fulwood said
in a note, adding that even if the RBI revises up its own GDP
estimates there is still room for policy rates to fall.
