* Median 60 pct chance RBI cuts repo rate in Sept
* India GDP expanded 7.4 pct April-June, economists say
* Slim majority doubt govt can roll out GST by April 2016
* For GDP poll data see: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=INGDPQ%3DECI
By Siddharth Iyer
Aug 28 There is a better than even chance that
the Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates at its policy
meeting on Sept. 29 thanks to inflation striking a record low,
according to a Reuters poll, marking a shift in expectations
from earlier.
The median from survey of 21 economists showed a 60 percent
chance that the central bank would cut its policy repo rate
from 7.25 percent at the next meeting, whereas a
previous poll in July had shown a move was more likely in the
final three months of the year.
Since then, India has released consumer price data for July
that showed retail inflation at a record low of
3.78 percent, giving the RBI more room to ease policy.
Keen to inject more momentum in the economy and encourage
investment, the government and business community have urged the
central bank to lower interest rates, though RBI Governor
Raghuram Rajan has stressed that he wants to see low inflation
on a sustained basis.
"We have fuel disinflation making a comeback all over again.
Crude prices are back down," said Vishnu Varathan, senior
economist at Mizuho Bank.
Varathan noted the price of onions, a staple ingredient in
Indian cooking, was beginning to rise, putting upward pressure
on food inflation.
But, he said the RBI would find it harder to cut interest
rates later in the year, if the U.S. Federal Reserve delays
raising interest rates, which it is expected to do.
The RBI left interest rates unchanged at its last policy
review on Aug.4, having already cut them by 75 basis points this
year as a slump in global commodity prices brought inflation
under control. By holding rates steady, Rajan went against the
majority on an advisory panel, who had recommended a reduction.
India is due to release economic growth data
for the April-June quarter on Monday.
The median forecast given by 27 economists put year-on-year
growth at 7.4 percent for the quarter, slowing from 7.5 percent
in the January-March period.
Whereas the headline figure looks healthy, many economists
have treated the data series with caution since the statistics
department revised its methodology for measuring gross domestic
product earlier this year.
Other indicators and on-the-ground evidence suggest the
economy is struggling, and there is growing impatience with
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to implement more
policies that can galvanise growth.
The government is trying to introduce a nationwide goods and
services tax to create a more unified market in a country where
levies can differ from state to state.
Twelve of the 21 economists polled doubted whether the
government could roll out the tax before the next fiscal year
begins in April.
(Polling by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)