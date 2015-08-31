* June qtr growth 7 pct vs 7.5 pct in March qtr
* Matches China's growth in the same quarter
* Weakness in India's services sector drags growth
* Analysts expect central bank to cut interest rates
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Aug 31 Indian growth slowed by more
than expected in the quarter to June, a setback for Prime
Minister Narendra Modi that will prompt more urgent calls from
his aides for interest rate cuts.
Many government officials in New Delhi had been talking of
taking the baton of global growth in the wake of a deepening
economic crisis in China.
However, Monday's government data showed gross domestic
product expanded at an annual 7 percent rate in the
April-June quarter, matching China, but slower than provisional
growth of 7.5 percent in the previous quarter.
While doubts still persist over India's new way of
calculating GDP, even though the method gained an endorsement
from the World Bank's chief economist, there is no denying the
fact that the economy is still struggling to gather steam.
"There's a lot of emphasis that's being put on the
opportunities that lie ahead for India and not too much
attention is being paid to the challenges that remain today,"
Jyotinder Kaur, principal economist at HDFC Bank.
It is also a blow for Modi whose image as the country's
economic saviour has taken a beating after his struggle to pass
his legislative agenda.
Modi swept to power last year on a promise of speedier
growth creating millions of manufacturing jobs. But just 15
months after that electoral triumph, disenchantment has set in.
Businesses as well as young Indians are getting restless
with slow progress on the ground.
"We need to move this (GDP) figure up given the imperative
of employment generation," said Jyotsna Suri, head of a local
industry chamber, FICCI.
A 22-year-old activist has stirred upheaval in Modi's home
state Gujarat, accusing the Indian leader of breaking the
promise to provide jobs.
RATE CUT?
The latest data will also strengthen the calls from Modi's
administration for a rate cut. Some bureaucrats are already
arguing for an immediate cut of as much as 50 basis points in
the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) main 7.25 percent policy rate.
The RBI has cut the policy repo rate 75 basis points since
January. But it left the rate on hold at its last policy review
early this month.
"In our view, (it) clearly paves the way for two more repo
rate cuts before the close of the financial year," said Kaur of
HDFC Bank.
While the RBI has not ruled out further monetary easing, it
has tied future rate cuts to the inflation outlook.
The central bank is independent, but the governor and deputy
governors are appointed by the government.
Many in the government are worried that growth could slip
below the official target of 8 to 8.5 percent for the year to
March, and see the RBI's caution as worsening the situation.
Warning signals are already visible as infrastructure output
grew just 1.1 percent year-on-year in July, its
slowest pace three months. The sector accounts for nearly 38
percent of India's industrial production.
The slowdown in the last quarter was primarily on account of
a weak showing from the services sector that accounts for more
than half of the $2 trillion economy. The sector grew an annual
8.3 percent compared with a 10.2 percent rise in the March
quarter.
"Growth conditions are still weak and are picking up in a
very, very gradual manner," said A. Prasanna, economist at ICICI
Securities Primary Dealership.
