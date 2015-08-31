Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Aug 31 India's economic growth slowed to 7 percent in the three months through June from 7.5 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast annual growth of 7.4 percent in the quarter. -------------------------------------------------------------------- ALL IN PCT Item Q1FY16 Q4FY15 Q1FY15 Agriculture, forestry &fishery 1.9 0.2 2.6 Mining & quarrying 4.0 2.4 4.3 Manufacturing 7.2 7.1 8.4 Electricity, gas & water supply 3.2 7.9 10.1 Construction 6.9 4.8 6.5 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 12.8 10.7 12.1 Financing, insurance, real estate 8.9 11.5 9.3 Public administration, defence 2.7 7.2 2.8 & other service GVA at basic prices 7.1 7.2 7.4 GDP at market prices 7.0 7.7 6.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12