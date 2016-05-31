May 31 India's economic growth accelerated to 7.9 percent in the three months through March from a revised 7.2 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast annual growth of 7.5 percent in the quarter. For the 2015/16 fiscal year ending in March, growth came in at 7.6 percent, in line with the official estimate. Growth was 7.2 percent in 2014/15. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ITEM Q4FY16 Q3FY16 Q4FY15 Agriculture, forestry & fishery 2.3 -1.0 -1.7 Mining & quarrying 8.6 7.1 10.1 Manufacturing 9.3 11.5 6.6 Electricity, gas & water supply 9.3 5.6 4.4 Construction 4.5 4.6 2.6 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 9.9 9.2 13.1 Financing, insurance, real estate 9.1 10.5 9.0 Public admin, defence, other services 6.4 7.2 4.1 GVA at basic prices 7.4 6.9 6.2 GDP at constant prices 7.9 7.2 7.5 All figures in percentage ---------------------------------------------------------------- Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)