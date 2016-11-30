Nov 30 India's economic growth accelerated to 7.3 percent in the three months through September from a provisional 7.1 percent expansion in the previous quarter, government data showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 7.5 percent growth during July-September quarter. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ITEM Q2FY17 Q1FY17 Q2FY16 Agriculture, forestry & fishery 3.3 1.8 2.0 Mining & quarrying -1.5 -0.4 5.0 Manufacturing 7.1 9.1 9.2 Electricity, gas & water supply 3.5 9.4 7.5 Construction 3.5 1.5 0.8 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 7.1 8.1 6.7 Financing, insurance, real estate 8.2 9.4 11.9 Public admin, defence, other services 12.5 12.3 6.9 GVA at basic prices 7.1 7.3 7.3 GDP at constant prices 7.3 7.1* 7.6* All figures in percentage ---------------------------------------------------------------- Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation * Provisional figures (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)