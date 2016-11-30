Nov 30 India's economic growth
accelerated to 7.3 percent in the three months through September
from a provisional 7.1 percent expansion in the previous
quarter, government data showed on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 7.5 percent growth
during July-September quarter.
----------------------------------------------------------------
ITEM Q2FY17 Q1FY17 Q2FY16
Agriculture, forestry & fishery 3.3 1.8 2.0
Mining & quarrying -1.5 -0.4 5.0
Manufacturing 7.1 9.1 9.2
Electricity, gas & water supply 3.5 9.4 7.5
Construction 3.5 1.5 0.8
Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 7.1 8.1 6.7
Financing, insurance, real estate 8.2 9.4 11.9
Public admin, defence, other services 12.5 12.3 6.9
GVA at basic prices 7.1 7.3 7.3
GDP at constant prices 7.3 7.1* 7.6*
All figures in percentage
----------------------------------------------------------------
Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
* Provisional figures
(Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini
Menon)