* What: India Oct-Dec GDP data
* When: Feb. 29, around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT
* For poll data see
BANGALORE, Feb 28 India's economy likely
grew at its slowest pace in more than two years during the final
months of 2011 as high interest rates and booming input costs
hampered manufacturing activity, a Reuters poll predicted.
Gross domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy grew
at an annual 6.4 percent rate in the quarter to end-December,
according to the poll of 26 economists. Forecasts ranged from
6.0 to 7.3 percent with a majority of them lying below the
consensus.
That would be a significant slowdown from 6.9 percent in the
previous quarter and would mark the fourth straight quarter of
growth below 8 percent. Only two economists expect growth above
the previous reading.
India's economy has been sluggish, with growth slowing to
7.7 percent in the April-June quarter and further to 6.9 percent
in July-September.
"The rate-sensitive sectors such as industrials,
construction and mining are so badly affected due to tight
monetary conditions that the overall growth number is expected
to turn weak," said Siddhartha Sanyal of Barclays Capital.
"At the moment the kind of macro headwinds we're facing both
on the domestic and external front makes 8 percent growth seem
distant."
The story is similar for China, where the economy grew at
its weakest pace in 2-1/2 years in the same period, at an 8.9
percent rate, as it struggles with sagging real estate and
export growth.
While the low growth rates in Asia's powerhouses are better
than the feeble-to-no-growth in developed nations, there is a
growing sense of pessimism India and China lack the momentum to
support the faltering global economy.
As China faces plunging property investment and dwindling
exports to its largest market, Europe, which is ensnared in a
debt crisis, India is grappling with slowing factory activity,
high inflation and tight monetary conditions.
MANUFACTURING DRAGS
Manufacturing, which accounts for approximately 15 percent
of India's GDP, was likely to be the biggest drag even as
farming and services provided some support to the economy.
Between October and December last year, year-on-year growth
in industrial output roughly halved in comparison to the
previous quarter, as capital investment remained weak. Output
from India's factories, mines and utilities increased 1.8
percent from a year earlier, the slowest since October.
"Growth in industrial production and investments
are not good enough to support the overall GDP number," said
Arun Singh, senior economist at Dun & Bradstreet.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked interest rates 13
times over two years to fight stubbornly high inflation,
but that aggressive policy tightening has reduced investment
activity and hurt industrial growth.
The RBI surprised markets last month with an about-turn and
cut its cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points to try and infuse
liquidity into markets. If the central bank eases policy
further, as expected, analysts predict a revival in economic
output.
Still, some economists say the outlook for India is
brightening, unlike China, where it remains subdued for the
first quarter of this year.
Manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace in eight
months during January while services business grew at its
fastest pace since July 2011, business surveys showed this
month.
"Everything negative that could have happened did happen
during the period," said Bhupesh Bameta at Quant Capital. "From
here on we will see an improvement."
(Reporting by Sumanta Dey and Rahul Karunakar; Polling by Ruby
Cherian; Editing by Ross Finley and Ramya Venugopal)